Top military commander: No enemy dares to challenge Iran

Speaking at the inauguration of the new Second Naval Zone of Velayat in the strategic Jask region in southern Iran and the addition of new defense systems, Bagheri emphasized the comprehensive readiness of Iran’s naval forces.

“Our Navy is fully prepared in various educational, technical, and operational dimensions,” Bagheri stated.

He highlighted the strategic importance of Iran’s long coastline, which, if utilized properly, could significantly bolster Iran’s regional power and position it as a global force.

Bagheri praised the local production of defense equipment, noting that unlike before the 1979 Revolution when Iran relied on international suppliers, today, the majority of naval equipment is domestically produced by Iranian experts.

He also acknowledged the strategic placement of the new naval zone in Jask, which enhances Iran’s ability to conduct maritime operations globally.

Bagheri asserted that the resilience and capability of Iran’s Navy ensure the protection of the nation’s interests and security, even in the face of international sanctions and challenges.