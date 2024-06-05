Top Iranian general: Israel should await response for assassinating military advisor

Brigadier General Salami, in a statement released on Wednesday, said the child-killer Israeli regime should wait for a response from Iran for assassinating Iranian military advisor Saeed Abyar in an airstrike in the Syrian city of Aleppo.

The top commander also sympathized with Abyar’s family and his comrades, saying his struggle against militants in the region and the Israeli regime will leave ever-lasting and inspirational effects on the younger generations.

On Tuesday, funeral processions were held in commemoration of Abyar in the Syrian and Iranian capitals with crowds of mourners taking part in the events.

Iranian military advisors are in Syria at the request of the Syrian government to help Damascus fight the remnants of militant groups and their sleeper cells.

Israel occasionally targets Iranian and Syrian forces inside Syria to reverse the gains achieved in their fight against foreign-backed militants.