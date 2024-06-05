Wednesday, June 5, 2024
Top Iranian general: Israel should await response for assassinating military advisor

By IFP Editorial Staff
Saeed Abyar

The Commander in Chief of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC), Brigadier General Hossein Salami, has issued a warning against the Israeli regime for killing an Iranian military advisor in Syria on Monday.

Brigadier General Salami, in a statement released on Wednesday, said the child-killer Israeli regime should wait for a response from Iran for assassinating Iranian military advisor Saeed Abyar in an airstrike in the Syrian city of Aleppo.

The top commander also sympathized with Abyar’s family and his comrades, saying his struggle against militants in the region and the Israeli regime will leave ever-lasting and inspirational effects on the younger generations.

On Tuesday, funeral processions were held in commemoration of Abyar in the Syrian and Iranian capitals with crowds of mourners taking part in the events.

Iranian military advisors are in Syria at the request of the Syrian government to help Damascus fight the remnants of militant groups and their sleeper cells.

Israel occasionally targets Iranian and Syrian forces inside Syria to reverse the gains achieved in their fight against foreign-backed militants.

