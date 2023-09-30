Saturday, September 30, 2023
Top Iranian general slams deadly bombing in Pakistan, says Tehran ready to fight terror with Islamabad

By IFP Editorial Staff
Mohammad Bagheri

Chairman of Iran’s Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mohammad Bagheri says Iranian armed forces are ready for any cooperation with the Pakistani army in fighting terrorism.

Bagheri made the remark in a message to Pakistani Army Commander Asim Munir after a powerful bomb blast killed 50 people in Pakistan.

While extending sympathy to Pakistan over the deadly terror attack, he expressed confidence that the perpetrators of the crime cannot escape justice and will be arrested by the Pakistani authorities.

Bagheri condemned the bomb explosion in Pakistan and wished swift recovery for those injured in the incident.

The blast ripped through a religious ceremony in Pakistan’s Baluchistan province on Friday.

