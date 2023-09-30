Top Iranian general slams deadly bombing in Pakistan, says Tehran ready to fight terror with Islamabad

Bagheri made the remark in a message to Pakistani Army Commander Asim Munir after a powerful bomb blast killed 50 people in Pakistan.

While extending sympathy to Pakistan over the deadly terror attack, he expressed confidence that the perpetrators of the crime cannot escape justice and will be arrested by the Pakistani authorities.

Bagheri condemned the bomb explosion in Pakistan and wished swift recovery for those injured in the incident.

The blast ripped through a religious ceremony in Pakistan’s Baluchistan province on Friday.