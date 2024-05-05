Sunday, May 5, 2024
type here...
Media WireAmericasMiddle East

38% of Americans say US doing too much to support Israel: Poll

By IFP Media Wire
Biden Netanyahu

Nearly four in 10 Americans have stated that the United States is doing too much to support Israel in the onslaught against the Gaza Strip.

An April 25 – 30 survey of 2,260 adults by US News Ipsos revealed that Americans are divided on the US’ Israel policies.

The survey revealed that 38% said the US was doing too much to support Israel, 20% saw too little US support for Israel and 40% said Washington’s backing is about right.

It showed that 37% trust former President Donald Trump more than President Joe Biden to handle the issue; 29% trust Biden more, an eight-point gap.

While 33% of respondents said they did not trust either, 1% did not express an opinion.

The survey was conducted with English and Spanish-speaking adults who were randomly selected from the internet at the national level.

Israel has killed more than 34,600 Palestinians since an Oct. 7 cross-border attack by Hamas in which less than 1,200 Israelis were killed and around 250 hostages taken.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks