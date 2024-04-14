Top Iranian commander: Israel to receive harsher response in case of new attacks

Major General Mohammad Bagheri made the remarks following Iran’s unprecedented retaliatory attacks against the Israeli regime in an operation dubbed True Promise that targeted Israeli military sites and strategic centers.

General Bagheri said during the operation, the major intelligence center in Jabal ash-Shaykh along the border with Syria, as well as the Nevatim Airbase which houses F-35 fighter jets, were successfully targeted. Both of the centers were used in the Israeli regime’s attack on Iran’s mission in Damascus. These bases were to great extent destroyed and left unfunctional.

He also noted that Iran intentionally did not target populated areas and economic centers, and changed an initial plan to launch an operation ‘ten times stronger’ than Sunday’s reprisal.

The senior commander said Iran launched a barrage of drone and missile attacks after the Israeli regime “breached the red line.”

He said, “From our point of view, the operation is over and we have no intention to continue it. If the Zionist regime takes any action against us either on our soil or in the centers belonging to us in Syria or another country, our next operation will be bigger.

General Bagheri said, “A significant number of drones and cruise and ballistic missiles was used in the operation and because of the well-considered tactics and a proper planning neither the Zionist regime’s Iron Dome nor its missile defense shield could significantly counter the operation and the operation achieved its goals.”

Meanwhile, he refuted earlier claims by the US that it was not privy to the Israeli attack on Iran’s diplomatic site in Damascus, which led to the death of several Iranian military advisors.

General Bagheri said, “We sent a message to the US through the Swiss Embassy that if it cooperates with Israel in its possible next actions, its bases in the region will not have any security and we will deal with them as well.”