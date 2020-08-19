Top Iranian, Afghan Diplomats Discuss Peace Process

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran Mohammad Javad Zarif and caretaker of the Foreign Ministry of Afghanistan, Mohammad Haneef Atmar, have discussed various issues, including the Afghan peace process.

In a telephone conversation on Wednesday morning, Foreign Minister Zarif and the senior Afghan diplomat discussed the Afghan peace negotiations, the necessity for intra-Afghan negotiations without foreign interference, maintaining the achievements of the past 18 years, and Iran’s preparedness to contribute to the peace process in Afghanistan.

Zarif and Atmar also talked about the issues relating to the bilateral ties between the two countries, particularly the finalization of a comprehensive agreement.

Earlier this month in a telephone conversation with President of Afghanistan Ashraf Ghani, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani expressed Tehran’s support for the peace process in Afghanistan under the guidance of the Kabul government, hoping that the intra-Afghan negotiations would yield results with the inclusion of all Afghan groups.