Tiglon dies of lymphoma complications at Mashhad Zoo, northeastern Iran

The tiglon, a rare hybrid species born from the mating of a male tiger and a female lion, began showing signs of anorexia and weight loss earlier in July. The animal was sedated and underwent extensive medical examinations and tests.

Despite receiving supportive care, the tiglon succumbed to its condition. Preliminary tests conducted during sedation indicated a high probability of lymphoma, a type of cancer affecting the lymphatic system.

This diagnosis was later confirmed by laboratory analysis of samples taken from the animal’s body post-mortem.

The Iranian tiglon (Tiglon) is a unique wild feline species resulting from the crossbreeding of a male tiger and a female lion.

With partially white-tipped ears, a body color that blends characteristics of both lions and tigers, and facial markings resembling those of a tiger, the tiglon is a strikingly large and distinctive big cat.