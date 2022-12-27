Three Asiatic cheetahs spotted in Iran’s Touran protected reserve

Bahram-Ali Zaheri, the head of the province’s Environment Protection Department, said the three cheetahs caught on camera on Monday were the same female cheetah named “Helia” and her two cubs.

He said the spotting of the three cheetahs and the birth of two female cheetah cubs in the protected area last month “promise good days” ahead of the endangered species.

Asiatic cheetahs once lived across the grasslands of India, Pakistan, Russia, and the Middle East, but have been entirely wiped out except in Iran.