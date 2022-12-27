Tuesday, December 27, 2022
Three Asiatic cheetahs spotted in Iran’s Touran protected reserve

By IFP Editorial Staff
Asiatic cheetah

An Iranian environmental official says three Asiatic cheetahs have been spotted in the Khar Touran National Park in the north-central province of Semnan.

Bahram-Ali Zaheri, the head of the province’s Environment Protection Department, said the three cheetahs caught on camera on Monday were the same female cheetah named “Helia” and her two cubs.

He said the spotting of the three cheetahs and the birth of two female cheetah cubs in the protected area last month “promise good days” ahead of the endangered species.

Asiatic cheetahs once lived across the grasslands of India, Pakistan, Russia, and the Middle East, but have been entirely wiped out except in Iran.

