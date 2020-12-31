This House Looks Absolutely Real, But It Isn’t!

An Iranian female artist builds miniature replicas of traditional Iranian houses in a way that no one can believe they are not real.

Fatemeh Fakhar builds these beautiful replicas using disposable stuff.

The interesting point about her art is that all the appliances in her houses work like the real ones. Tap water flows when the faucet is turned on, and the lamps and electric appliances can all be switched on as well. The house’s bell rings and the heater can warm up the place if it is filled with oil.

In this way, those who look at these replicas can both enjoy what they see and at the same time smell the nostalgic scent of a traditional house.

