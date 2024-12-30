Russia says won’t make concessions on Ukraine in NATO

In an interview with TASS news agency published on Monday, Lavrov said Russia has not received any signals from Trump’s team regarding talks to resolve the Ukraine conflict.

“We have always been and remain ready for negotiations. But it is important to understand with whom and about what to conduct them,” he stressed.

Lavrov added that if discussions with the next US administration take place, Moscow will not accept the proposals reported in the media, coming from members of Trump’s team.

During his campaign, Trump repeatedly promised to find a swift diplomatic solution to the Ukraine crisis if elected, but did not provide specifics on how he would achieve the goal.

The Wall Street Journal reported in November that Trump’s advisers had drafted a plan to resolve the conflict. The proposal includes delaying Ukraine’s NATO membership for two decades, a freeze along the current front line, and establishing a demilitarized zone controlled by peacekeepers from Ukraine’s European allies.

Lavrov said peace between Moscow and Kiev can only be achieved through “reliable, legally binding agreements” that address the root causes of the conflict and include mechanisms to prevent future violations.

The foreign minister noted that Russia’s position on settling the hostilities is “well known” and has been articulated by President Vladimir Putin on numerous occasions, including during his end-of-year press conference earlier this month.

At that event, Putin reiterated that Moscow remains open to negotiations with Kiev without any preconditions, aside from those already agreed upon in Istanbul in 2022.

These terms involve a neutral, non-aligned status for Ukraine – preventing it from joining NATO – as well as restrictions on deploying foreign weaponry in the country. Putin also stressed that any talks must take into account the realities on the ground that have emerged since 2022. This includes the status of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, as well as the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions, which became part of Russia following referendums held in the fall of that year.