Peskov was asked by RIA-Novosti on Monday if there are currently any prerequisites for ending the Ukraine conflict.

The spokesman gave a short but conclusive reply: “No.”

He had reiterated last week that Russia “remains open to talks” to end the hostilities.

“However, since there has been no progress in terms of Ukraine’s readiness for negotiations, we are continuing with our [military] operation,” Peskov stressed.

According to the spokesman, the dynamics on the battlefield “are self-evident: we are on the advance”.

In the fall of 2022, Ukrainian leader Voldymyr Zelensky signed a decree banning the Kiev government from any talks with Moscow. The legislation remains in force.

Throughout the conflict, Zelensky and his Western backers have been discussing his so-called ‘peace formula’, which demanded that Russia withdraw from Crimea and the other territories claimed by Ukraine – the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, and the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions, which officially became part of the Russian state as a result of referendums in late 2022. It also called for Moscow to pay reparations and for the formation of a war crimes tribunal.

Russian authorities have rejected this proposal as unacceptable, “detached from reality” and a sign of Kiev’s unwillingness to seek a diplomatic solution to the crisis.

However, the Ukrainian leader has recently abandoned his talk of “victory”, claiming instead that he wants a “just peace,” coupled with security guarantees from the West in the form of NATO membership, with the status of the new Russian regions undetermined.

Last week, the Washington Post reported, citing a senior member of Zelensky’s government, that officials in Kiev are “starting to believe” that the conflict with Russia will be resolved in 2025. The shift in attitude is a direct result of US President-elect Donald Trump’s promise to put a swift end to the fighting once he returns to office, according to the paper.

During his end-of-year press conference earlier this month, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow is open to negotiations with Kiev without any preconditions other than those already agreed in Istanbul in 2022.

These terms involve a neutral, non-aligned status for Ukraine – prohibiting it from joining NATO – as well as restrictions on the deployment of foreign weaponry in the country. Putin also stressed that any talks must take into account the realities on the ground that have emerged since 2022.