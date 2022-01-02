Third-dose vaccination drive gathering pace in Iran

The upward trend in third-dose COVID vaccinations comes as some of those visiting inoculation centers to receive the shot had complained of the closure of a number of vaccination centers.

The point is, those centers had been closed before the third-dose vaccination drive kicked off as they had few visitors.

Now, with the number of citizens going to vaccination centers to get the third-dose shot, the closed centers are expected to reopen.

So far, nearly 7.9 people across the nation have received the third-dose jab.

Roughly 60 million have got the first dose and nearly 52 million the second dose.

Iran’s Health Ministry announced on Saturday, 33 COVID patients lost their lives over the past 24 hours, bringing the total fatalities to more than 131,000.