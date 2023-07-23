Terrorist attack kills 4 traffic police officers in Sistan and Baluchestan, southeastern Iran

A brief report by Tasnim news agency on Sunday afternoon said the terrorist attack had been carried out minutes earlier on the Khash-Taftan road in Zahedan, which is the capital of Sistan and Baluchestan Province.

It said that a traffic police patrol vehicle had been attacked, and it carried images that showed the vehicle riddled with bullets and with broken windows.

One image appeared to show the body of one officer at the steering wheel, bloodied and leaning to one side.

Sistan and Baluchestan, which borders Pakistan, has witnessed many attacks targeting both civilians and security forces by terrorists who mainly sneak into the country from Pakistan.