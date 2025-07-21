EnvironmentIFP ExclusiveSelected

Tehran to shut down on Wednesday amid soaring temperatures, water crisis

By IFP Editorial Staff
Water Crisis

Iran's Government Spokeswoman Fatemeh Mohajerani announced that Wednesday, July 23, will be a public holiday in Tehran Province due to the continuation of extreme heat and the urgent need to conserve water and electricity.

In a statement shared on social media, Mohajerani said the Cabinet’s decision comes as the Iranian capital, Tehran, endures unusually high temperatures and the country faces a worsening water shortage.
“This is an opportunity for rest, short travel, or spending time with family – while observing safety measures and energy-saving guidelines,” she wrote.

The decision follows growing concerns over the compounded impact of the heatwave and Iran’s long-standing water crisis. Authorities recently confirmed that water reserves in Tehran’s main dams have reached their lowest level in over a century, while the capital faces one of the most severe droughts in 60 years.

Meteorological forecasts indicate that temperatures in Tehran are expected to soar above 40°C (104°F) this week, exacerbating the strain on energy and water infrastructure. Officials continue to urge the public to minimize non-essential consumption of electricity and water during peak hours to prevent further pressure on national grids.

