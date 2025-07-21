Tehran to shut down on Wednesday amid soaring temperatures, water crisis

In a statement shared on social media, Mohajerani said the Cabinet’s decision comes as the Iranian capital, Tehran, endures unusually high temperatures and the country faces a worsening water shortage.

“This is an opportunity for rest, short travel, or spending time with family – while observing safety measures and energy-saving guidelines,” she wrote.

The decision follows growing concerns over the compounded impact of the heatwave and Iran’s long-standing water crisis. Authorities recently confirmed that water reserves in Tehran’s main dams have reached their lowest level in over a century, while the capital faces one of the most severe droughts in 60 years.

Meteorological forecasts indicate that temperatures in Tehran are expected to soar above 40°C (104°F) this week, exacerbating the strain on energy and water infrastructure. Officials continue to urge the public to minimize non-essential consumption of electricity and water during peak hours to prevent further pressure on national grids.