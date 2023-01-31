Tehran Univ. professor: Does Ukraine want to experience Iran missile power?

Mykhailo Podolyak Ukrainian president’s advisor has said that “war logic is murderous” and “Ukraine did warn you.” He was addressing Iran in a tweet.

Marandi hit back on Twitter, too slamming the comments.

The university professor, who himself is a senior advisor to Iran’s negotiating team in the JCPOA revival talks, asked, “Does (Ukranian President) Zelensky really want to experience the destructive power of Iranian drones, missiles and other weapons?”

Marandi noted that the Ukrainian president will definitely regret such “stupidity.”

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani on Monday condemned the hostile and provocative remarks of the Ukrainian president’s advisor.

Kanaani described Podolyak’s remarks as suspicious.