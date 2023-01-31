Tuesday, January 31, 2023
Tehran Univ. professor: Does Ukraine want to experience Iran missile power?

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran Missile

Following the recent comments by a Ukranian presidential advisor about the drone attack on a military facility in central Iran, Tehran University Professor Mohammad Marandi says it seems that Ukraine was involved in the “shambolic” Israeli drone attack in Isfahan, asking does it seek to experience the power of Iranian weapons?

Mykhailo Podolyak Ukrainian president’s advisor has said that “war logic is murderous” and “Ukraine did warn you.” He was addressing Iran in a tweet.

Marandi hit back on Twitter, too slamming the comments.

The university professor, who himself is a senior advisor to Iran’s negotiating team in the JCPOA revival talks, asked, “Does (Ukranian President) Zelensky really want to experience the destructive power of Iranian drones, missiles and other weapons?”

Marandi noted that the Ukrainian president will definitely regret such “stupidity.”

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani on Monday condemned the hostile and provocative remarks of the Ukrainian president’s advisor.

Kanaani described Podolyak’s remarks as suspicious.

