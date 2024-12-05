Media WireEuropeForeign Policy

Iran advises NATO chief to calm Russia-Ukraine tensions instead of inciting US

By IFP Media Wire
Esmael baghaei

The spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry has called on Mark Rutte, the new secretary general of NATO, to act responsibly and push for de-escalation of tensions between Moscow and Kiev instead of making provocative recommendations for the next US administration’s policies.

“The new secretary general of NATO, who claims to have a way with US president-elect, insists weirdly in setting the agenda for the upcoming US administration,” Esmaeil Baqaei said in a post on his X account on Thursday.

“Mr. Secretary General’s prescription is nothing but incitement to further militancy by framing a polarized picture of world politics,” the Iranian spokesman continued, adding, “This is far from benign & responsible.”

“He (Rutte) should feel accountable to answer for the growing insecurity that has plagued the world, including Europe, due to egocentric & totalitarianist policies of certain NATO members,” Baqaei stated.

His message came after Mark Rutte warned US president-elect Donald Trump not to push Ukraine to sign a peace deal that would favor North Korea, Russia, China and Iran.

The next US president has repeatedly claimed that he would bring peace to Ukraine within 24 hours of taking office.

In an interview with the Financial Times, Rutte claimed, “We cannot have a situation where we have (North Korean leader) Kim Jong Un and the Russian leader and Xi Jinping and Iran high-fiving because we came to a deal which is not good for Ukraine, because long-term that will be a dire security threat not only to Europe but also to the US.”

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks