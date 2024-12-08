Ukraine president says more F-16 fighter jets delivered to Kiev

In a message on Telegram, Zelensky praised Denmark and lamented a lack of dedication from other allies.

“The first batch of planes provided by the Danes are already shooting down Russian missiles: rescuing our people and our infrastructure. Now our air shield is reinforced even further,” he said.

The president added, “If all partners were so determined, we would have been able to make Russian terror impossible.”

The announcement comes as Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia region marks a day of mourning for 10 people killed in a Russian attack on Friday. A further 24 people, including two children, were injured when a missile struck a local service station.

Another three people were killed in a strike on the Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih Friday, Ukraine’s State Emergency Service confirmed.

Addressing the attacks, Zelensky said that Russian President Vladimir Putin did not seek “real peace”.

Putin “only seeks the ability to treat any country this way, with bombs, missiles, and all other forms of violence”, Zelensky continued, adding, “Only through strength can we resist this. And only through strength can real peace be established.”