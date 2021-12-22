Wednesday, December 22, 2021
type here...
IFP ExclusiveWorldMiddle East

Tehran to host Astana peace talks in February or March 2022

By IFP Editorial Staff

More Articles

Avatar of IFP Editorial Staff
IFP Editorial Staffhttps://ifpnews.com/ifp-editorial-staff
The IFP Editorial Staff is composed of dozens of skilled journalists, news-writers, and analysts whose works are edited and published by experienced editors specialized in Iran News. The editor of each IFP Service is responsible for the report published by the Iran Front Page (IFP) news website, and can be contacted through the ways mentioned in the "IFP Editorial Staff" section.
Iran, Russia and Turkey have agreed to hold a summit within the framework of the Syria peace talks known as the Astana summit in February 2022 in Tehran.

Ali Asghar Khaji, the Iranian foreign minister’s senior adviser on special political affairs, has told Tass News Agency that the necessary arrangements have been put in place for the three-way talks but holding the summit is contingent upon the state of the Covid pandemic.

Asked if there will be a high-level meeting between the foreign ministers of Russia, Iran and Turkey, the Iranian diplomat said, “We have reached an agreement on this as well.

Such a meeting will also happen next year in January or early February, during which preparations will be made for the three-way summit”.

Khaji noted that the Astana peace talks will take place several weeks after the summit of the presidents of Iran, Russia and Turkey.

The last meeting of the three presidents to resolve the Syria crisis was held on July 1, 2020, and they agreed to hold the next meeting in Tehran, but due to the Covid epidemic, the meeting has not been held yet.

Previous articleYemen says late Iran envoy entered Sana’a at time world just watching
Next articleRussia says Vienna talks to resume before 2022

Latest article

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Tags

Iran-US RelationsNuclear Deal (JCPOA)Iran Newspapers HeadlinesMohammad Javad ZarifIran SanctionsIran in Photos

Editor Picks