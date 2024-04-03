Wednesday, April 3, 2024
type here...
IFP ExclusiveJudiciary

Tehran says to sue Israel for attack on Iran diplomatic mission in Damascus

By IFP Editorial Staff
Israeli strike on Iranian consulate in Syria

Iran’s vice-president for legal affairs speaks of filing a lawsuit against the Israeli regime for its attack on the consular building of the Iranian embassy in the Syrian capital, Damascus, which killed a number of senior Iranian military advisors.

“The Iranian Supreme National Security Council will decide on the matter, but we will soon make an announcement as far as legal decisions in this regard are concerned,” said Mohammad Dehqan.

“We are studying the legal dimensions of the issues and will soon make it public,” he explained.

Israel’s deadly attack on the Iranian mission in Damascus has drawn worldwide condemnation. Iran says it reserves the right to reciprocate, with Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei saying Tel Aviv will regret its attack.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks