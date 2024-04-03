Tehran says to sue Israel for attack on Iran diplomatic mission in Damascus

“The Iranian Supreme National Security Council will decide on the matter, but we will soon make an announcement as far as legal decisions in this regard are concerned,” said Mohammad Dehqan.

“We are studying the legal dimensions of the issues and will soon make it public,” he explained.

Israel’s deadly attack on the Iranian mission in Damascus has drawn worldwide condemnation. Iran says it reserves the right to reciprocate, with Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei saying Tel Aviv will regret its attack.