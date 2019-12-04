Tehran Says Relations with Baku ‘Strategic’

In a meeting held in Tehran on Tuesday, Vaezi and First Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev weighed plans to enhance relations and expedite the implementation of agreements between the two countries.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Vaezi emphasized the necessity for proper arrangements for Azeri President Ilham Aliyev’s upcoming visit to Tehran at the invitation of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.

“We are determined to discuss the potential for the promotion of cooperation in various economic fields, and to prepare the documents and agreements that will be signed during Azeri president’s trip,” he added.

The Iranian President’s Chief of Staff also unveiled plans to hold a meeting of Iran-Azerbaijan Joint Economic Commission ahead of President Aliyev’s visit to Tehran, and to convene a trilateral meeting of Iran, Russia, and Azerbaijan in the near future.

He also noted that talks have been held on the completion of a joint railroad project that links the cities of Rasht and Astara, adding that good progress has been made on a preferential trade agreement between Iran and Azerbaijan.

“The relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan are strategic, and we work in close cooperation on the political, economic, cultural, regional and international issues,” Vaezi underlined.

Mustafayev, in turn, pointed to the high-level interaction between Iran and Azerbaijan, saying the relations between Tehran and Baku have reached a record high level and have become strategic in light of the political will of the two presidents.

The political, economic, cultural, trade, and humanitarian ties between Iran and Azerbaijan are growing, he added, expressing Baku’s determination to broaden the relations with Tehran.