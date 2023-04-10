Iran says Tehran and Riyadh to exchange envoys soon

Addressing the press in his weekly conference on Monday, Kanaani said that in line with a recent accord between Saudi Arabia and Iran to restore diplomatic ties, a Saudi delegation arrived in the capital Tehran on Saturday and is now pursuing the reopening of their embassy in Tehran and their consulate in Mashhad.

According to the same agreement, an Iranian delegation will visit Saudi Arabia to pave the way for reopening Iran’s embassy and consulate in the Arab country as well as the Iranian representative office to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Jeddah, he continued.

The spokesman expressed hope that thanks to the new circumstances in the region, a sustainable ceasefire will be established in Yemen.

The diplomat further noted that the foreign policy of the Raisi administration has been significant and eye-catching especially when it comes to interactions with neighboring states and other countries.

Touching on the latest developments in Palestine, he said that the Zionist regime, which is facing growing crises in the occupied territories, tries to spill over its woes to other Palestinian lands.

He condemned crimes committed by the Zionist regime against Palestinian worshipers at al-Aqsa Mosque, noting that awareness of the cause of Palestine has improved among Islamic countries and that Muslim and non-Muslim nations will stand against the Zionist regime and show their support for the oppressed Palestinian people.

The Iranian nation will show their support for the Palestinians once more in the upcoming Friday when the Iranians take part in International Quds Day, he added.