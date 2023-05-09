Tuesday, May 9, 2023
Tehran’s prosecutor general summons MP over SUV claims

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran Parliament

Tehran’s Prosecutor General Ali Salehi has summoned Iranian MP Ahmad Alireza Beigi for questioning over the lawmaker’s recent remarks about an alleged bribery case involving his colleagues. 

Beigi was asked to appear before judicial officials for this purpose.

The lawmaker sparked controversy earlier by claiming that former Industry, Mines, and Trade Reza Fatemi Amin had previously offered SUV cars to MPs to bribe them into withdrawing an impeachment motion.

Fatemi Amin was impeached and removed from his post by parliament.

Meanwhile, a principlist Iranian lawmaker says Parliament Speaker Mohammad-Baqer Qalibaf was aware that  MPs had received the SUVs to take back their votes for the impeachment of the former minister.

Hossein Jalali, who is close to the so-called Perseverance Front in the Iranian Parliament, said Qalibaf had most definitely given the go-ahead for the offering of the cars.

Qalibaf on Sunday denied there was a quid pro quo between the MPs and Fatemi Amin.

