Tehran supports lasting peace between Pakistan, India: Iran’s president

In a telephone conversation with Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday, Pezeshkian expressed Iran’s support for any effort aimed at establishing sustainable peace between Pakistan and India, offering Tehran’s willingness to mediate in this process.

The president emphasized that Iran’s principled policy entails promoting deescalation and fostering peace globally, particularly within the Islamic world.

Pezeshkian also welcomed the Pakistani prime minister’s invitation to visit Islamabad, saying he would instruct his administration to explore avenues for enhancing cooperation.

For his part, Sharif expressed gratitude to Iran for its hospitality during his recent visit to Tehran, highlighting the productive discussions that took place on defense, security, and economic fields.

The prime minister proposed that an Iranian delegation should visit Pakistan to explore ways to strengthen bilateral ties before Pezeshkian’s future trip to the neighboring country.

He also hailed Iran’s position on the Pakistan-India tensions, reaffirming Islamabad’s commitment to dialogue with New Delhi to achieve peace. Sharif also welcomed Iran’s potential role as a mediator in this context.