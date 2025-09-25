Tehran has no plans to pursue nuclear weapons: Iran’s president

In a meeting with Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter on the sidelines of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly in New York on Wednesday, the Iranian president emphasized Iran’s readiness to undergo verification of this stance within the framework of international laws and its rights.

Pezeshkian expressed Iran’s openness to diplomatic discussions aimed at resolving issues, but cautioned that if the snapback mechanism is activated, further dialogue would lose its significance.

During the meeting, he highlighted the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, stating that innocent women and children are suffering from a lack of medicine and food, urging Switzerland to take effective measures to prevent the continuation of atrocities by the Israeli regime.

The Iranian president also announced Iran’s willingness to expand cooperation and enhance relations with Switzerland.

In response, President Keller-Sutter appreciated President Pezeshkian’s constructive positions, noting that both Iran and Switzerland share a common goal of establishing peace globally.

She expressed Switzerland’s support for any constructive engagement between Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), firmly believing that diplomatic dialogue is the best way to resolve problems and strengthen relations.

Keller-Sutter also condemned the Israeli attacks on Gaza, Iran, and Qatar, reaffirming her country’s commitment to achieving a swift ceasefire in the besieged strip.