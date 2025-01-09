Official: Swiss national accused of espionage commits suicide in Iran’s Semnan prison

The individual had been arrested by security agencies on charges of espionage, with evidence supporting the claims. The case was under investigation at the time of the incident.

The Swiss citizen was housed in a private suite with another inmate. Early this Thursday morning, the individual reportedly asked the cellmate to retrieve food from the prison canteen.

During the brief absence of the cellmate, the detainee used the opportunity to commit suicide.

Prison officials intervened promptly to save the individual, but their efforts were unsuccessful.

All evidence and circumstances surrounding the detainee’s housing have been reviewed, and preliminary investigations confirm the act as suicide.