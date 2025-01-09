Featured NewsIFP ExclusiveJudiciary

Official: Swiss national accused of espionage commits suicide in Iran’s Semnan prison

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran Prison

The head of the Semnan Judiciary announced that a Swiss national detained on espionage charges committed suicide this Thursday morning in Semnan Prison, in eastern Tehran.

The individual had been arrested by security agencies on charges of espionage, with evidence supporting the claims. The case was under investigation at the time of the incident.

The Swiss citizen was housed in a private suite with another inmate. Early this Thursday morning, the individual reportedly asked the cellmate to retrieve food from the prison canteen.

During the brief absence of the cellmate, the detainee used the opportunity to commit suicide.

Prison officials intervened promptly to save the individual, but their efforts were unsuccessful.

All evidence and circumstances surrounding the detainee’s housing have been reviewed, and preliminary investigations confirm the act as suicide.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks