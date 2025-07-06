Swiss Embassy reopens in Tehran after temporary closure

The reopening was marked by the arrival of Swiss Ambassador Nadine Olivieri Lozano and a small team who entered Iran via the Republic of Azerbaijan.

According to a statement by the Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA), the decision to reopen came after a comprehensive risk assessment and consultations with both Iranian and US authorities. Switzerland continues to represent US interests in Iran as a protecting power.

While the embassy will gradually resume its functions, consular services such as visa issuance remain suspended for the time being. The FDFA emphasized that all Swiss missions abroad maintain emergency protocols that are regularly updated.

Switzerland expressed concern over regional tensions and reiterated its commitment to diplomacy. The reopening enables Switzerland to fully restore its intermediary role, including offering Geneva as a venue for dialogue.

The embassy had suspended operations following Israeli strikes on Tehran and other cities, including those with nuclear facilities.

Iran condemned the attacks as violations of international law and vowed to defend its sovereignty and people under Article 51 of the UN Charter.