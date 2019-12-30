Tehran Cathedral Hosts ‘Cross-Crescent Rendezvous’ Ceremony

The ceremony was attended by head of the Iranian Foreign Ministry’s Centre for Public Diplomacy Seyyed Abbas Mousavi.

Following the ceremony, which was held ahead of the new Christian year, Mousavi held talks with Sebouh Sarkissian, the archbishop of the Armenian Diocese of Tehran located at Saint Sarkis Cathedral, which is under the jurisdiction of the Holy See of Cilicia.

What follows are photos of the ceremony retrieved from IRNA: