Tasnim News Agency: Iran, European countries to resume nuclear talks in Geneva on Tuesday

Citing informed sources, Tasnim News Agency reported that the negotiations will focus on nuclear-related issues and the lifting of sanctions.

Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister, Majid Takht-Ravanchi, will lead Tehran’s delegation, while deputy foreign ministers will represent the three European countries.

The upcoming meeting follows a joint phone conversation on Friday between the foreign ministers of the three European nations, the European Union’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs, and Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi.

During that call, Araghchi reiterated Iran’s opposition to the so-called “snapback” mechanism, arguing that the European countries lack the legal and moral grounds to invoke it, and warning of the potential consequences of such a move.

The European officials expressed willingness to pursue a diplomatic solution to address the ongoing tensions surrounding the 2015 nuclear agreement, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).