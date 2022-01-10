Monday, January 10, 2022
type here...
WorldAsiaIFP Exclusive

Taliban confirm meetings with Ahmad Masoud, Isamail Khan

By IFP Editorial Staff

More Articles

Avatar of IFP Editorial Staff
IFP Editorial Staffhttps://ifpnews.com/ifp-editorial-staff
The IFP Editorial Staff is composed of dozens of skilled journalists, news-writers, and analysts whose works are edited and published by experienced editors specialized in Iran News. The editor of each IFP Service is responsible for the report published by the Iran Front Page (IFP) news website, and can be contacted through the ways mentioned in the "IFP Editorial Staff" section.
The Taliban have confirmed their delegation met with former governor of the Afghan province of Heart Ismail Khan and former leader of the country’s Panjshir Valley Ahmad Masoud in Tehran.

“During the meeting the Islamic Emirate [the Taliban government] ensured them that they can return to their own country without any worries,” Taliban Spokeman Zabihollah Mojahed said in a tweet.

Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman was also asked whether Taliban Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Motaqi held talks with the former Afghan leaders in Tehran.

“Iran hosts different Afghan groups and during this visit [by the Taliban delegation], Iran also played hosts to these talks. Good talks have been held between these leaders and we hope the outcome will be a bright future for the people of Afghanistan,” Saeed Khatibzadeh told reporters in his weekly press briefing.

He also touched on the fate of the people of Panjshir Valley, where the Taliban control is yet to be confirmed.

“Iran’s approach to situation of Afghan people is inclusive and devoid of region and ethnicity to ensure the voices of all ethnicities are heard,” he said.

Previous articlePolls: Most Americans support Iran nuclear deal, favor sanctions removal

Latest article

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Tags

Iran-US RelationsNuclear Deal (JCPOA)Iran Newspapers HeadlinesMohammad Javad ZarifIran SanctionsIran in Photos

Editor Picks