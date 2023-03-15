Syrian president lands in Moscow to meet Putin

Assad would hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin during his visit, alongside a large Syrian ministerial delegation.

The presidential press service announced that the leaders of the two countries will discuss further development of Russian-Syrian cooperation in politics, trade, economy and the humanitarian sphere, and prospects for Syrian reconciliation.

Putin and Assad last met in September 2021 when the Syrian president came to Moscow. Prior to that, the Syrian leader paid several visits to Russia, including in May 2018, November 2017 and October 2015. The presidents also talked via a video linkup in November 2020 and held a phone conversation in early February 2023.