Syrian president lands in Moscow to meet Putin

Assad would hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin during his visit, alongside a large Syrian ministerial delegation.
The presidential press service announced that the leaders of the two countries will discuss further development of Russian-Syrian cooperation in politics, trade, economy and the humanitarian sphere, and prospects for Syrian reconciliation.
Putin and Assad last met in September 2021 when the Syrian president came to Moscow. Prior to that, the Syrian leader paid several visits to Russia, including in May 2018, November 2017 and October 2015. The presidents also talked via a video linkup in November 2020 and held a phone conversation in early February 2023.
In the past few years, Putin visited Syria twice to meet with Assad – in December 2017 and January 2020.
On a request from Assad, Russia’s Aerospace Forces launched an operation in Syria in 2015. With their support, the Syrian armed forces managed to regain control over between 70 and 90% of the country’s territory.
Russia began to curtail its military presence in Syria after truce, guaranteed by Moscow and Ankara, took effect on December 30, 2016. The ceasefire agreement had been concluded by the Syrian authorities and several armed opposition groups.
At the same time, the Russian leader stated that Russia would continue its fight against international terrorism and will continue “to help the legitimate Syrian government in its anti-terrorism efforts.”
Moscow maintains a regular dialogue on Syrian reconciliation with Turkey and Iran.