The statement said Asma, 48, would undergo a special treatment protocol that would require her to isolate, and that she would step away from public engagements as a result.

In August 2019, Asma stated she had fully recovered from breast cancer that she said had been discovered early.

The British-born investment banker married Bashar Assad in December 2000, five months after he had taken power following the death of his father, Hafez Assad.