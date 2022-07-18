Report: Syria FM due in Tehran on Tuesday for talks over regional issues

Syria’s Al-Watan Newspaper quoted an unnamed Syrian official as confirming the report.

The visit comes as the Russian and Turkish presidents are visiting Iran as part of the Astana peace talks over the Syria crisis.

The latest developments in northern Syria top the agenda of talks between the presidents of Iran, Russia and Turkey.

Turkey has threatened to invade the Kurdish forces in northern Syria.

Mikdad is going to meet with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amirabdollahian in Tehran for talks about bilateral ties and the results of the three-way peace negotiations.

Russian President and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan will shortly arrive in Tehran to participate in the Astana peace talks. The negotiations aim to restore stability to Syria.

Iran and Russia support the Syrian government and Turkey backs the opposition in the Syria crisis.