Swedish court gives life sentence to Iranian national Hamid Nouri

The Swedish court issued the verdict after 93 trial sessions in which 50 people attended as plaintiffs and witnesses.

They were all members of the Mojahedin-e-Khalq terrorist group or their relatives.

In the last session of the court, Nouri’s lawyers questioned the court’s jurisdiction over the case and said the trial was political and was meant to condemn the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Earlier, the Iranian Judiciary’s Deputy Chief for International Affairs Kazem Gharibabadi demanded Sweden immediately release Nouri.

He made the demand in a letter to the UN high commissioner for human rights. Nouri denies all the charges against him during his trial, saying those who set him up in the case are terrorists.

He has been held mostly in solitary confinement after his arrest in 2019 in Sweden.

The Mojahedin-e-Khalq terrorist group is responsible for the deaths of thousands of ordinary people in terror attacks in Iran after the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

The group was blacklisted as a terrorist organization by the US for decades but was delisted under former president Barack Obama in order to pressure Iran.