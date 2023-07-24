Su-24, other fighter jets deployed in Iranian drills

Alireza Roudbari, a spokesman for the drills, dubbed Fada’eeyan-e Harim-e Velayat 1402, said the strategic Su-24 aircraft successfully bombarded mock enemy targets and the F4 jets then flew at low altitudes to fire upgraded indigenous Qassed missiles at the designated targets.

Roudbari said a range of missiles, including laser-guided, heat-seeking, and radar-guided ones, as well as various domestically-produced bombs and rockets were used in the drills.

F4 aircraft deployed flares to lighten up the battlefield and help identify targets.

And F14 aircraft drilled aerial fueling from a Boeing 707 tanker, he said.

The Iranian Air Force drill licked off in the central province of Esfahan on Sunday.