Monday, July 24, 2023
Su-24, other fighter jets deployed in Iranian drills

By IFP Editorial Staff

Sukhoi Su-24, F4, and F14 fighter jets were used in night-time drills of the Iranian Air Force on Sunday to destroy mock enemy targets.

Alireza Roudbari, a spokesman for the drills, dubbed Fada’eeyan-e Harim-e Velayat 1402, said the strategic Su-24 aircraft successfully bombarded mock enemy targets and the F4 jets then flew at low altitudes to fire upgraded indigenous Qassed missiles at the designated targets.

Roudbari said a range of missiles, including laser-guided, heat-seeking, and radar-guided ones, as well as various domestically-produced bombs and rockets were used in the drills.

F4 aircraft deployed flares to lighten up the battlefield and help identify targets.
And F14 aircraft drilled aerial fueling from a Boeing 707 tanker, he said.

The Iranian Air Force drill licked off in the central province of Esfahan on Sunday.

