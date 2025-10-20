Spox: Iran-Russia to continue cooperation with determination

Esmail Baqaei stated that Iran and Russia “have several important foundational agreements,” adding: “We have a comprehensive joint agreement that covers extensive cooperation, including in the defense field. We believe that Resolution 2231 has expired, and cooperation between Iran and Russia will continue seriously.”

UNSC Resolution 2231 had endorsed the Iran nuclear deal, JCPOA.

Commenting on the criticism and narratives targeting Iran and its relations with Russia, Baqaei said: “Given the possibility of misuse by the three European countries, over the past year we have sought to convince all parties that exploiting past issues would only complicate matters further.”

He continued: “Unfortunately, the European parties, following US pressure, attempted to reinstate sanctions against Iran. However, two permanent members of the UN Security Council opposed this move. This means the Council was effectively unable to reach a decision, which in turn led the majority of countries worldwide to support Iran’s position.”

Baqaei noted that Russia and China—both permanent members of the UN Security Council—made their positions clear, with Russia stressing that the three European countries (the UK, Germany, and France) lack the authority to invoke the snapback mechanism.

“This was not merely a temporary stance; it remains ongoing,” he said.

Referring to the joint letter from Iran, Russia, and China to the UN Secretary-General and the President of the Security Council opposing the reimposition of UN sanctions on Tehran, Baqaei added: “This means Resolution 2231 should be considered terminated, and the UN Secretariat must act accordingly.”

According to Baqaei, “The three European countries have caused legal confusion, but the majority of the international community disagrees with their approach. We expect that this opposition will also be reflected in practice.”