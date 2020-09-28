Spokesman Rejects Kuwaiti Paper’s Report on Iran-US Talks

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh has dismissed a Kuwaiti newspaper’s claim that Tehran and Washington have sat for talks in Oman, saying Iran will not negotiate with US unless it accepts the Islamic Republic’s conditions.

“There hasn’t been, there isn’t, and there won’t be any negotiations [between Iran and the US]. These [reports] are only for domestic use,” Khatibzadeh said in a weekly press conference, in reaction to a report by Kuwaiti paper Al-Jaridah.

“They may be useful for Mr [President Donald] Trump, but they don’t serve Iran-US relations,” he added.

Khatibzadeh said “Trump has no proper understanding of the nature of international relations and that of Iran-US ties. It seems that his advisors are not supposed to understand what has happened, either.”

According to the spokesman, “the path is clear.”

“The US needs to first admit its big mistake; second, respect the international rules and regulations and its commitments; third, stop this inhumane and all-out war and these cruel sanctions against the Iranian nation; and finally make up for all the damages it caused on the Iranian nation through this war and its violations of the Iranian people’s rights.”

“After going through all these stages, it may find a place for itself in a corner of the JCPOA room. For now, we don’t have anything else to say, and let them say whatever they think may help them in their elections,” he added.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran’s stance is firm, decisive, and clear, and we have repeatedly and clearly expressed it. If the question is asked a thousand of times more, our answer will be the same,” Khatibzadeh noted.