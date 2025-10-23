South Korean ambassador performs with Iranian vocalist at joint art exhibition

The ambassador, known for his affection for Persian music, had earlier this month performed the iconic song “Jan-e Maryam”, originally sung by the late Iranian maestro Mohammad Nouri.

The performance marked 63 years of diplomatic relations between South Korea and Iran, highlighting the growing cultural and artistic ties between the two nations.

The collaboration was part of a broader cultural exchange initiative and was featured on the official social media platforms of the South Korean Embassy in Tehran.

Ambassador Kim, who previously drew attention for performing the Persian folk song “Porsoon Porsoon”, impressed audiences once again with his fluent Persian pronunciation and emotional delivery.