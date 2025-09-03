Wednesday, September 3, 2025
type here...
IFP ExclusiveMusic

Renowned Iranian singer Homayoun Shajarian cancels planned street concert in Tehran

By IFP Editorial Staff

Iranian classical and pop singer Homayoun Shajarian has canceled his highly anticipated street concert at Azadi Square in Tehran, citing concerns over crowd management and safety.

The concert, originally scheduled for Friday, was expected to attract hundreds of thousands of fans.

Shajarian, the son of deceased epic Iranian singer Mohammadreza Shajarian, explained on social media that the necessary equipment was not cleared for entry and authorities could not guarantee the safe organization of such a large gathering.

He had previously celebrated receiving official permission for the street performance, marking a rare public authorization for one of Iran’s most prominent musicians to perform in an open urban space.

Tehran Mayor Alireza Zakani indicated that the concert may be relocated to Azadi Stadium, a controlled venue better equipped to handle large crowds.

Officials emphasized that they are working to ensure the event can proceed safely, in line with regulations and public safety standards.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks