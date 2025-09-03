Renowned Iranian singer Homayoun Shajarian cancels planned street concert in Tehran

The concert, originally scheduled for Friday, was expected to attract hundreds of thousands of fans.

Shajarian, the son of deceased epic Iranian singer Mohammadreza Shajarian, explained on social media that the necessary equipment was not cleared for entry and authorities could not guarantee the safe organization of such a large gathering.

He had previously celebrated receiving official permission for the street performance, marking a rare public authorization for one of Iran’s most prominent musicians to perform in an open urban space.

Tehran Mayor Alireza Zakani indicated that the concert may be relocated to Azadi Stadium, a controlled venue better equipped to handle large crowds.

Officials emphasized that they are working to ensure the event can proceed safely, in line with regulations and public safety standards.