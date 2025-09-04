Iran govt. clarifies position on cancellation of Shajarian’s Azadi Square Concert

Mohajerani emphasized that from the outset, the government’s stance had been clear: large-scale street concerts, attracting millions, were seen as an opportunity to strengthen national cohesion.

She recalled that similar experiences, such as post-war celebrations in the 1980s, proved such events both possible and unifying when institutions worked together.

Regarding deliberations within the cabinet, Mohajerani explained that while some agencies raised concerns over the scale of public turnout, the government’s preference remained Azadi Square. Azadi Stadium was considered as an alternative but is under renovation.

“The government firmly supported this concert as a means to boost social vitality and national hope,” she stressed, adding that officials must speak honestly with the public and accept responsibility for decisions instead of shifting blame.