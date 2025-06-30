Iranian musician Bamdad Bayat dies at 40

The news was shared by lyricist and director Babak Sahraei on social media

He said, “Bamdad Bayat took flight. Where did you go, my dearest, my little brother? ” Born on August 4, 1985, in Tehran, Bamdad was the twin brother of Barbod Bayat and began learning music at an early age under the guidance of his father.

At 11, he entered Tehran’s Music Conservatory and later continued his studies in Canada, where he received a diploma in jazz music from the University of Toronto. Bamdad specialized in film music and composed scores for short films such as Where Is the House? (1997) and Rebellion (1999).

He also collaborated with his father on soundtracks for many feature films and TV series.

Bamdad Bayat’s untimely death marks a great loss for Iran’s music and cinema communities.