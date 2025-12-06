Iranian rock pioneer Kourosh Yaghmaei announces retirement from music

His farewell message was released just days before the planned international publication of his final album, “Number 44,” by the US-based label Now-Again Records.

In his message, Yaghmaei said he had devoted everything within his power to preserving the “glorious cultural identity of Iran,” despite decades of limited resources and professional obstacles.

He confirmed that the release of “Number 44” would mark the official end of his artistic career, closing a chapter that helped define modern Iranian music.

Born in 1946 in Shahrud, Yaghmaei began with the santur before moving to guitar, forming an instrumental rock group at 18 and earning the nickname “Golden Fingers.”

His 1970s fusion of Western rock elements with Iranian melodic traditions introduced a distinct sound that later drew international attention.

His song “Gole Yakh” (Ice Flower) became one of the first Iranian tracks to gain global recognition.

After years of restrictions, Yaghmaei’s work was reintroduced to Western audiences in the late 2000s, leading to acclaimed reissues and renewed international respect.

Yaghmaei ended his farewell message with the words: “May God protect Iran.”