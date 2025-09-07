Armenian philharmonic marks centennial with historic performance at Iran’s Persepolis

The concert, attended by senior officials from Iran and Armenia, diplomats, artists, and cultural figures, was highlighted by a joint rendition of the patriotic Iranian anthem Ey Iran alongside Iranian musicians.

The event, described by organizers as a “melody of peace in the heart of history,” celebrated centuries of cultural ties between the two nations.

In his opening remarks, Governor of Fars Province, Hossein-Ali Amiri, called the concert a symbol of cultural diplomacy.

Amiri expressed hope that the performance would echo as “a message of peace and coexistence” for both nations and the world.

“Persepolis is not only a monument of ancient Iran but also part of the cultural memory of the world,” he said, adding that music serves as a “universal language of hearts” that transcends borders.

Armenian Minister of Culture, Education, Sports and Youth Zhanna Andreasyan and Iran’s Minister of Science, Research and Technology Hossein Simayeh Sarraf were among the dignitaries present, alongside ambassadors and UN representatives.