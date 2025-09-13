Iranian pop singer Omid Jahan dies at 44 after onstage heart attack

He collapsed on stage on the opening night of the city’s Date Festival and was rushed to hospital, but doctors were unable to save him.

Jahan, whose full name was Omid Pouladi Jahan, was born in February 1982 in Abadan.

The son of renowned southern Iranian singer Mahmoud Jahan, he grew up surrounded by music and began singing and playing instruments from a young age. His family later relocated to Bushehr and then Tehran.

He launched his professional career in 2004 and rose to prominence with his debut unofficial album Pesare Jonoobi (Southern Boy), followed by Papati (Barefoot) in 2006, which established him as a popular figure in Iranian pop.

Known for his energetic performances and southern-style rhythms, Jahan built a wide fan base across the country.

The head of Bam’s Culture and Islamic Guidance Office had earlier said the singer had been scheduled for multiple performances at the festival, which would run until September 18.

His sudden death has shocked fans and the Iranian music community, many of whom have expressed their condolences on social media.