South Korean ambassador in Iran performs iconic Persian song “Jan-e Maryam” to mark 63 years of diplomatic ties

The project was designed and directed by Iranian musician Mehdi Norouzi, and released on the official social media page of the South Korean Embassy in Tehran.

According to the embassy, the performance commemorates the 63rd anniversary of diplomatic relations between South Korea and Iran, celebrating cultural friendship and mutual appreciation through music.

Ambassador Kim, who previously gained attention for his performance of the Persian folk song “Porsoon Porsoon”, once again surprised Iranian audiences with his fluent pronunciation and heartfelt delivery.

The collaboration has been warmly received online, praised as a creative gesture of cultural diplomacy and goodwill.

Jan-e Maryam was originally song by late Iranian maestro Mohammad Nouri.