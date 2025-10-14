“Group sexual assault charges against Iranian athletes in S. Korea dropped”

The federation’s spokesman explained that videos obtained from social media contradicted the plaintiff’s earlier statements.

“Our lawyers, confident in their case, submitted footage from online sources…when the South Korean judge showed these videos to the complainant, she admitted that her previous claims were untrue, and the case took a different direction”, Akbarloo said.

He added that the investigation may now focus on violations of sports conduct or hotel regulations.

However, the final decision remains with the South Korean judge.

Despite the drop of the sexual assault charges, the athletes are still in detention in South Korea.