IFP ExclusiveSport

“Group sexual assault charges against Iranian athletes in S. Korea dropped”

By IFP Editorial Staff

The Iranian Athletics Federation says the charges of group sexual assault involving members of the national athletics team in South Korea have been dropped after new evidence was presented in court.

The federation’s spokesman explained that videos obtained from social media contradicted the plaintiff’s earlier statements.

“Our lawyers, confident in their case, submitted footage from online sources…when the South Korean judge showed these videos to the complainant, she admitted that her previous claims were untrue, and the case took a different direction”, Akbarloo said.

He added that the investigation may now focus on violations of sports conduct or hotel regulations.

However, the final decision remains with the South Korean judge.
Despite the drop of the sexual assault charges, the athletes are still in detention in South Korea.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks