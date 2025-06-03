Four Iranian athletes remain in South Korea amid sexual assault investigation

South Korean media reported that the four athletes were arrested during the event in Gumi and are now under investigation by local judicial authorities. Iranian officials have not released their names.

A source within the Iranian Athletics Federation confirmed that federation president Ehsan Haddadi returned to Tehran with 14 athletes and coaches.

Despite the serious allegations, the team saw success at the championships. Reyhaneh Mobini won gold in the long jump, Mohammadreza Tayebi took gold in shot put, and Ali Amirian earned silver in the 800 meters.

A reception at Tehran’s airport was attended by several sports officials as well as athletics veterans Teimour Ghiyasi and Salman Hessam.