IFP ExclusiveAsia

Four Iranian athletes remain in South Korea amid sexual assault investigation

By IFP Editorial Staff

Four Iranian athletics team members remained in South Korea facing allegations of sexually assaulting a local woman, while the other athletes returned home on Monday night after competing in the Asian Championships.

South Korean media reported that the four athletes were arrested during the event in Gumi and are now under investigation by local judicial authorities. Iranian officials have not released their names.

A source within the Iranian Athletics Federation confirmed that federation president Ehsan Haddadi returned to Tehran with 14 athletes and coaches.

Despite the serious allegations, the team saw success at the championships. Reyhaneh Mobini won gold in the long jump, Mohammadreza Tayebi took gold in shot put, and Ali Amirian earned silver in the 800 meters.

A reception at Tehran’s airport was attended by several sports officials as well as athletics veterans Teimour Ghiyasi and Salman Hessam.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks