South Korea uses frozen assets to pay Iran’s dues to UN

By IFP Editorial Staff
The Iranian ambassador to the United Nations has confirmed that South Korea has used $18million of Tehran’s frozen assets to pay Iran’s arrears to the UN.

Majid Takht Ravanchi said the payment would immediately restore the country’s voting power at the world body.

He said Iran, as an active member of the UN, has always remained committed to paying its dues on time.

“But unfortunately, we faced problems with our payment for the second year in a row due to the United States’ cruel and unilateral sanctions against Iran,” he explained.

“The US cruel sanctions have not only affected different domains such as the provision of medicines, humanitarian items, medical equipment, etc., but has also disrupted work at the UN,” said the top diplomat.

The payment was made Friday after Iran made an “emergency request” to Seoul to pay the dues.

Iran has more than $7 billion in funds for oil shipments frozen at two South Korean banks due to US sanctions.

