Source: Iran continuing nuclear work non-stop in all areas

“The nuclear activities of the Islamic Republic of Iran are continuing non-stop in all areas in accordance with the previous plans of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) and the Strategic Action Plan,” the source told Fars News Agency.

The announcement came after Wall Street Journal claimed in a report that stockpiles of Iran’s 60-percent-enriched uranium had dwindled, saying the country had also considerably slowed down the pace of stockpiling uranium enriched to the 60-percent purity level.

The journal further claimed Iran had diluted part of its uranium stockpiles.

However, the White House did not confirm the report by the Wall Street Journal, but said any move by Iran to slow down uranium enrichment would be welcomed.

The Iranian Parliament passed the Strategic Action Plan in 2020 to “protect the rights of the Iranian nation” vis-à-vis nuclear activities.

The AEOI has announced, time and again, that it is conducting its activities based on the Strategic Action Plan, the Safeguards Agreement of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), and the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPAT).