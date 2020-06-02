Signs of US Decline Clearer Than Ever: Iran Official

A senior Iranian official says signs of the United States’ decline have become clearer than ever amid the recent protests in the US and Iran’s fuel shipment to Venezuela despite the US bans.

Vice Admiral Ali Shamkhani made the comment in a tweet in reaction to widespread protests across the US following the police killing of a black man.

“The big lie of democracy and freedom was exposed after Trump took shelter in the basement of his Black House (an allusion to the White House) for the fear of American people,” added Shamkhani, the secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council.

He also downplayed Washington’s claims of being a superpower.

“The United States’ claim of being a superpower and threats to wage war and commit terror and impose sanctions proved hollow with the presence of Iranian oil tankers in the Caribbean Sea,” he added.

Five Iranian tankers delivered gasoline to the crisis-hit Venezuela despite the US sanctions and its naval presence in the Caribbean Sea.