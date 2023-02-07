Shamkhani: Iran and Russia priority is expanding economic ties

He made the comment in a meeting with the Russian president’s aide Igor Levitin in Moscow where he is scheduled to participate in the fifth round of the regional security dialogue in the Russian capital of Moscow on Wednesday.

Shamkhani voiced pleasure with the growing trend of relations between Iran and Russia in all areas, especially economic ties.

He described the implementation of joint economic projects as per agreements signed by presidents of the two countries as a highly important step to this end.

Shamkhani also pointed to joint efforts by Tehran and Moscow to speed up the north-south corridor project, saying the construction of the Rasht-Astara railway as a complement to the north-south corridor with Russian investment will boost commercial exchanges and transit of goods in the region.

He added that foiling unilateral US sanctions is another point over which Tehran and Moscow agree.

Levitin for his part said Russia is determined to fulfill its commitments under agreements with Iran.

He voiced hope that Shamkhani’s visit to Moscow will help accelerate the implementation of bilateral agreements while strengthening relations in all spheres.